PBA: TNT returns to win column, thwarts Magnolia

MANILA - Roger Pogoy lifted Talk 'N Text as they foiled Magnolia's comeback, 93-85, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

Pogoy fired 20 points, including a jumper that prevented the Hotshot's fight back from 16 points down.

The Tropang Texters now hold a 3-1 record, rebounding from a previous loss against NLEX.

"We played a lot smarter today than against NLEX," said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa.

"The NLEX game was a lesson learned. And that proved that our guys are good students. They stayed aggressive and played solid basketball up to the end."

The Hotshots, on Paul Lee's lead, mounted a furious rally that threatened to snatch the advantage from the Tropang GIGA.

But TNT fired back with a 8-2 finishing kick to salvage the victory.

Jalen Hudson, Mikee Williams and Calvin Oftana each scored 14 markers, as Kelly Williams and Jayson Castro chipped in 11 and 9, respectively, for TNT.

Lee had 24 points including 6 treys but this did not stop Magnolia from falling to a 0-2 record.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.