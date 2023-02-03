PBA: San Miguel rolls to 3rd straight win

MANILA -- (UPDATED) San Miguel Beer demolished a hapless Terrafirma side, 122-102, to pick up its third straight win in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

Cameron Clark came away with a double-double effort of 31 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, while CJ Perez had 20 points on 8-of-18 field goal shooting to go with 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent is delighted with the way Clark has been fitting himself into their system.

"He does everything for us. He gets the rebounds, he guards the other import, he knows when to shoot the ball, so he's filling his role perfectly," he said.

Clark's role has become more evident when he kept the Beermen afloat after the team's lethargic start. San Miguel eventually took control of the match and led by as much as 22 points.

The Dyip was able to fight to within seven points, 77-84, but the San Miguel import drained successive baskets to hold off Terrafirma.

Jordan Williams finished with 30 points, while Juami Tiongson chipped in 20 but only four in the last 24 minutes of play.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL 122 – Clark 31, Perez 20, Tautuaa 17, Bulanadi 14, Lassiter 12, Cruz 9, Fajardo 6, Ross 6, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Canete 0

TERRAFIRMA 102 – J.Williams 30, Tiongson 20, Camson 18, Cabagnot 10, Calvo 7, Gabayni 6, Ramos 4, Ferrer 3, Daquioag 2, Gomez de Liano 2, Mina 0, Cahilig 0, Alolino 0

Quarters: 19-21, 57-44, 88-78, 122-102

