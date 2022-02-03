(Last of a 2-article series. You can read Part 1 here.)

Twelve years after leaving the PBA, the Tan family found their way back to the big league, thanks to Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr., their sports-minded scion, who brought in Tanduay.

Tanduay made a name in the semi-pro Philippine Basketball League, winning 7 championships with head coach Alfrancis Chua at the helm.

In 1999, the team made its way to the PBA as an expansion squad.

Tanduay was no stranger in the pro league.

Then owned by the Elizalde family, the Rhum Makers won 3 championships from 1986 to 1987.

A business black eye hit the company when 2 Tanduay drinkers allegedly died, owing to the liquor. The backlash proved too much and it had a tremendous effect on the sales, forcing management to sell not just the company but also its basketball team.

Purefoods, then owned by the Ayalas, acquired the PBA franchise of Tanduay by the end of the 1987 season and that included its mainstay stars led by Ramon Fernandez, former MVP Freddie Hubalde, Padim Israel, Willie Generelao, JB Yango and Onchie dela Cruz.

The team was also given a consensus of elevating 4 top rookies during that season — Jojo Lastimosa, Jerry Codiñera, Glenn Capacio and later on Alvin Patrimonio, who joined the team in the second conference. The Hotdogs also owned the top overall pick in the 1988 season.

On May 18, 1988, Twin Ace Holdings Corp., a company owned by Lucio Tan, acquired the Tanduay brand and related assets of Tanduay Distillery Inc. the Elizalde & Co. Inc.

The Tan group didn't enter sports until Bong Tan persuaded his father to return to local basketball. The team carried Stag Pale Pilsen beginning in 1995 and the team won a grand slam in the PBL.

In 1996, the team won another one before the owners decided to carry another brand, Tanduay, which won another 3-peat.

Finally, it was time to bring their wares to the big league and the Rhum Masters felt it was the right move.

They arrived in the PBA in 1999 after paying the P60-million expansion fee and immediately they formed a powerhouse roster.

Part of the consensus of the team was to elevate 6 players from its PBL squad and the Rhum Masters brought in dominant center Eric Menk, forward Mark Telan, backup center Chris Cantonjos, guard Jomer Rubi, swingman Alvin Magpantay and shooting guard Derrick Bughao.

The Rhum Masters also added veteran PBA forward Bobby Jose and shortly after Jorge Gallent and Rene Alforque.

Perhaps, the 2 biggest veteran acquisitions of the squad were Pido Jarencio and Jayvee Gayoso, who were acquired by the team from Ginebra, prior to the start of the season. The team also picked up Jason Webb, a long-time player of the franchise in the amateur ranks, from Sta. Lucia.

To sweeten Tanduay's entry, the PBA also gave to the Rhum Masters the top overall rookie pick that year, which the squad exercised by picking Sonny Alvarado, a 6-foot-6 versatile forward.

Tanduay wasted no time flexing its might and in its maiden conference went straight to the finals to face Shell. The Rhum Masters were heavily favored to win the All-Filipino Conference and complete a cinderella finish.

Right off the bat in the championship series, the Rhum Masters' talent was overwhelming as Alvarado, Menk and the veteran Jose combined forces to propel Tanduay to a 91-84 win in Game 1.

But in the finals, experienced played a pivotal role and these were shown by the Turbochargers led by Benjie Paras, Gerry Esplana and Vic Pablo.

In Game 2, Shell rallied from 18 points down in the 4th quarter to pull off a 79-76 come-from-behind triumph to level the series.

Sensing momentum was on its side, Shell also took Game 3, a 91-81 win in Game 3 with the Turbochargers spoiling a 42-point output from Menk.

Menk was limited in the next game but his front court rookie partner, Alvarado, pumped in 28 points as the Rhum Masters walloped the Turbochargers, 87-65.

In the pivotal 5th game, it was Esplana's turn to shine as the diminutive guard knocked in 14 of his 25 points to tow the Turbochargers to a 75-68 win and a victory away from securing its 2nd straight championship.

Shell was fresh from winning the season-ending Governors' Cup and that championship experience played a big role in closing out Tanduay in Game 6 as Paras and Pablo combined for 44 points while Alvarado, who was playing one of his better games after completing a triple-double performance, was ejected in the game after incurring 2 technical fouls with 3:57 left in regulation.

Alvarado finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but his absence in the endgame hurt the Rhum Masters, who succumbed to pressure and allowed the Turbochargers to romp away with an 85-76 triumph.

It was a bitter learning experience and a reality check for Tanduay as it had a more challenging journey in the next conference. The team limped to a 5-4 record and ended up 5th, losing in the quarterfinals to San Miguel Beer, which eventually won the championship.

In the 1999 Governors' Cup, the Rhum Masters faced the Beermen anew, but were swept by San Miguel in 3 games in the semis.

With their lineup, Tanduay felt it needed to deepen its roster with more talented players.

The Rhum Masters acquired Jeff Cariaso via a 3-team trade, then brought in free agents Rudy Hatfield and Dondon Hontiveros from the Metropolitan Basketball Association.

Veteran Zaldy Realubit was also taken in for two 2nd-round picks.

-- Rejuvenation --

In the All-Filipino tournament, the Rhum Masters appeared to be on their way back to the championship round when they swept the Purefoods Hotdogs in the best-of-5 semifinals series, but there was a controversy, which took place after Alvarado was found to have used fraudulent papers.

Prior to the start of the series, Tanduay was warned by the PBA not to use Alvarado. The Rhum Masters played without its prized recruit in the series opener, but insisted on using the ineligible player in the next 2 games.

The Bureau of Immigration ordered that Alvarado should be deported and his documents were not enough to prove his Philippine citizenship. Aside from Alvarado, also in question were Menk and Hatfield, who were not allowed to play.

By using Alvarado in Games 2 and 3, the PBA forfeited Tanduay's 2 won games with Alvarado in action and rewarded Purefoods a victory for each game.

But the drama didn't stop there.

Tanduay secured a court injunction, forcing the PBA to cancel 2 play dates. The league, in turn, slapped a whopping fine on the Rhum Masters.



Purefoods went on to wrap up the series after winning, 72-71, in overtime courtesy of Boyet Fernandez's game-winning triple, denying the Rhum Masters a return trip to the championship round.

At the height of the so-called Fil-sham controversy, Tanduay was still able to contend.

The team finished third in the elimination round of the Commissioner's Cup.

Alvarado was already deported and Menk's citizenship remained in question, but Hatfield secured a Department of Justice confirmation prior to the start of their semis series opener against the Sta. Lucia Realtors, who went on to win the series, 3-1.

In the 2000 Governors' Cup, the Rhum Masters entered the quarterfinal round carrying a twice-to-beat advantage over the San Miguel Beermen, but as fate would have it the Beermen went on to win twice in a row to usher their rivals to the exit door.

In 2001, Tanduay brought in a new coach, Derrick Pumaren, who took over from Chua.

During the offseason, the Rhum Masters made a bold move, offering a 16-year, P96-million offer for 2-time Most Valuable Player Danny Ildefonso.

Such deal was scrutinized by the PBA, which ordered Tanduay to make another offer sheet, but instead the Rhum Masters didn't pursue the former National University standout.

Tanduay was also busy on the trading table and that landed the squad Noli Locsin, who was acquired in a trade with Pop Cola, and star forward Bong Hawkins, who was released by the rebuilding Alaska Aces.

After playing 8 years for Purefoods, Dindo Pumaren joined his brother, Derrick, at Tanduay, but even their reunion wasn't enough to carry the Rhum Masters past the elimination round as the team finished 9th.

In the Commissioner's Cup, Tanduay lost in the quarterfinals to Purefoods and was eliminated again in the Governors' Cup.

But in between the season's campaign, Tan, Tanduay's team owner, branded the PBA as "San Miguel league", which cost the franchise another hefty fine.

By the end of the season, Tanduay sold its franchise to Air21, but not before trading away its marquee players — Menk to Ginebra, Hontiveros to San Miguel Beer while free agents Hatfield and Cariaso went on to join expansion team Coca-Cola.

The Tan family re-entered the PBA in 1999 and once again spent only 2 years playing in the big league. It was like déjà vu as it joined Asia's pioneering professional league in 1984 and left by the end of the 1986 season.