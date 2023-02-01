NLEX fought back from 15 points down to complete a come-from-behind win against Talk 'N Text in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

Jonathon Simmons had another stellar outing for the Road Warriors as they stole a 110-108 win over the Tropang GIGA.

Simmons, who is set to leave for the Chinese Basketball Association, scored 45 points to go with his 12 rebounds, and 3 steals for NLEX which remained unbeaten in 3 games.

He also got plenty of help from the Road Warrior locals.

Sean Anthony came off the bench with 15 points, while Kevin Alas and Anthony Semerad had 13 and 10 points, respectively.

NLEX trailed TNT for most part of the game until they mounted a 32-17 exchange in the payoff period.

The Road Warriors finally got the lead following a putback by Anthony that pushed NLEX ahead, 99-98.

The Tropang GIGA had a chance to send the game into overtime but RR Pogoy missed his desperate heave.

Jalen Hudson led TNT with 39 markers while Pogoy had 21.

Simmons will soon be saying goodbye to NLEX, which got NBA vet Wayne Selden as his replacement.

