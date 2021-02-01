PBA: Harvey Carey retires after 19 seasons

TNT's veteran forward Harvey Carey (4) has retired. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran forward Harvey Carey has decided to retire after a 19-year career in the PBA, spent entirely with the Talk 'N Text franchise.

Ricky Vargas, the team governor of the TNT Tropang Giga, said they "fully understand and appreciate the motivation of Harvey to stay with his family in the USA."

"I am personally grateful to Harvey for his loyalty, honesty and contributions to the team. He has been a quiet pillar of strength in building the TNT culture," said Vargas, who called the 41-year-old Carey a "great teammate" who leads by example.

"We wish Harvey the very best as he moves on and our doors will always be open to Harvey," he said.

Carey was the fourth overall pick by TNT in the 2003 PBA Rookie Draft. He won seven championships with the team, and was an All-Star in 2011. Carey also made the Second Mythical Team in 2003 and was part of the All-Defensive Team in 2007.

In his last season with the Tropang Giga, Carey averaged less than a point and 1.8 rebounds per game, as he played spot minutes for a TNT team that reached the finals of the PBA All-Filipino Cup.