PBA: Adrian Wong, Rain or Shine part ways

Adrian Wong in action for Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adrian Wong and Rain or Shine have mutually parted ways, the player's agency revealed on social media.

The Elasto Painters took Wong out of Ateneo de Manila University with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, and he has regularly seen action in the past three conferences for Rain or Shine.

But it appears that Wong is moving on to another opportunity.

"Shoutout to Rain or Shine for drafting Adrian Wong and being given an opportunity to showcase his first 2 years in the league," Titan Management Group said on Instagram.

The agency said that it was "on to the next one" for Wong, although they did not announce yet where he was headed.

Tiebreaker Times reported that Wong was did not renew his contract with Rain or Shine and has been granted his release by the team.

Wong is averaging 1.6 points through five games for ROS in the PBA Governors' Cup. His best stretch came during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, where he averaged 4.6 points and had a career-best 15-point outing against NorthPort.