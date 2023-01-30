MANILA, Philippines -- Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos has been fined P10,000 by the PBA after his obscene gesture against Converge import Jamaal Franklin in their 2023 PBA Governors' Cup game on Sunday night.

Abarrientos was seen on television flipping his middle finger against Franklin, after the import hit a clutch three-pointer against the Hotshots with 1:05 left in the game.

Franklin jogged down the court while making a "settle down" gesture, which apparently did not sit well with Abarrientos.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that he has sanctioned the legendary point guard, who was "very apologetic" about his actions.

"Kausap ko si Johnny kaninang umaga, sorry ng sorry. Very apologetic siya. Sabi niya, pasensiya na, talagang nabigla lang, uminit ang ulo ko," Marcial told ABS-CBN News, Monday.

Abarrientos admitted after Sunday's game that he did flash his middle finger at Franklin, but also stressed that he did not direct the disrespectful gesture at the game officials.

The FiberXers held on for a 111-109 win, giving Magnolia a loss in their Governors' Cup debut. Converge improved to 3-0, taking the solo lead in the conference.

Franklin finished the game with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in a 43-minute stint.

