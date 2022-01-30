

MANILA, Philippines -- Continuity is the name of the game for the Philippine men's volleyball team as they seek to improve upon their second place finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The core of the team that won a historic silver medal in the 30th SEA Games was called up anew by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), including Japan-based stars Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas.

But the PNVF also added some young stars to the group, including Joshua Umandal and libero Manuel Sumanguid III, who both impressed in the national team's stint in the 2021 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship last October.

Of the 20 men in the pool, 14 will be selected to the final team that will compete in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 12-25.

The full pool is as follows:

Volleyball (Men—20 athletes and 4 coaching staff)

Athletes:

1. Kim Malabunga

2. Ysrael Wilson Marasigan

3. Rex Emmanuel Intal

4. John Paul Bugaoan

5. Francis Phillip Saura

6. Jessie Lopez

7. Manuel Sumanguid III

8. Kim Harold Dayandante

9. Ave Joshua Retamar

10. Joeven Dela Vega

11. Marck Jesus Espejo

12. Jack Kalingking

13. John Vic De Guzman

14. Bryan Bagunas

15. Mark Gil Alfafara

16. Angelo Nicolas Almendras

17. Ricky Marcos

18. Lloyd Josafat

19. Joshua Umandal

20. Esmilzo Joner Polvorosa

Head Coach: Dante Alinsunurin, Jr.

Assistant Coach: Ariel Dela Cruz

Assistant Coach: Sherwin Meneses

Trainer: Jeffrey Malabanan