PBA: TerraFirma holds on to upset Meralco

Juami Tiongson starred in TerraFirma's upset of Meralco. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma recorded its first win of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup in thrilling fashion, holding on for a 96-88 triumph over the Meralco Bolts on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Dyip led by as much as 17 points in the fourth quarter but needed to show their poise in the closing minutes as the Bolts got as close as six points.

But TerraFirma held on thanks to a heads-up play by Eric Camson, who grabbed the rebound off his own missed three-pointer and converted a layup that gave the Dyip a 92-84 lead with just 23.9 seconds left in the contest.

Juami Tiongson led the way for TerraFirma with 30 points, making six of his seven three-pointers as the Dyip improved to 1-1 in the conference.

It was the first loss of the Governors' Cup for the Bolts after a 2-0 start; the result kept them from claiming solo first place in the league standings.