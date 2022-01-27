The Philippine women's national football team took a step closer to its FIFA Women's World Cup dreams by shutting out Indonesia in their final match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup group stage Thursday night.

The Filipinas orchestrated another superb display at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India for a 6-0 victory.

Leading the way was skipper Tahnai Annis, who scored a brace after sitting out the match against Australia, with Katrina Guillou, Sarina Bolden, Jessica Miclat and Malea Louise Cesar adding a goal each.

The Filipinas opened their Asian Cup campaign with a surprise 1-0 win over Southeast Asian contender Thailand.

They followed it up with a toe-to-toe battle with powerhouse Australia, managing to keep the Matildas scoreless in the first 50 minutes before eventually losing 4-0.

Against Indonesia, it was Guillou who drew first blood with a goal in the first 5 minutes, followed by a Sarina Bolden header in the 27th.

In the second half, Annis scored her third international goal in the 56th to hike their lead to 3-0.

The Pinays scored another goal via technicality when officials favored the Philippines after Indonesia was called for a handball on Jessica Miclat's penalty in the 72nd.

Annis tallied her second strike of the game in the 82nd, before Cesar closed with an injury-time strike.

All in all, the Filipinas had 31 shots with 12 of them on target. They also enjoyed 61 percent of possession against the overmatched Timnas.