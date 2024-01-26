Filipino surfer Rogelio 'Jay-R' Esquivel braves the waves to win the men’s longboard event in the World Surf League La Union International Pro. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

SAN JUAN, La Union -- Philippine seasoned surfer Rogelio “Jay-R” Esquivel Jr. emerged as back-to-back champion at the World Surf League men’s longboard competition after a victorious run at this year’s La Union International Pro.

With his hometown advantage, the La Union native showed great control and confidence on Monaliza Point’s big waves, edging his opponent Kai Hamase of Japan in the finale, 18.00-16.55.

“Actually, lahat naman nang pumunta dito na sumali, sobrang galing talaga. Siguro nagkaroon lang tayo ng homecourt advantage, which is lagi nga tayong nagsu-surf dito sa Point,” Esquivel told reporters.

Esquivel turned emotional as he remembered his late brother, Ronnie, who, he said, inspired him to take up surfing.

“Para sa Kuya ko siguro [ito], inspirasyon ko. Para sa kanya siguro ‘yong mga nangyayari sa akin ngayon kasi siya ‘yong nagtuto sa akin simula noong bata pa lang ako,” he related.

Esquivel last year made history after securing a groundbreaking spot at the 2023 World Surf League Longboard Tour, the first Filipino to reach the grand stage in the longboard event.

At least 105 surfers across the globe, including 41 Filipinos from La Union, Siargao, Baler, and Zambales, gathered for the showdown in the northern Philippines’ surfing capital.

LOOK: Celebs Andi Eigenmann and Mylene Dizon are among the spectators at the World Surf League events in San Juan, La Union. pic.twitter.com/N7uH9fOpzM — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) January 26, 2024

Celebrities Andi Eigenmann and Mylene Dizon were also in attendance at this year's World Surf League events here.