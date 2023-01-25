Filipino squad Execration is going to Lima, Peru!

Execration has booked their slot in the upcoming Lima Major 2023 in Peru after they finished Wednesday their Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia Tour 1 campaign with a 6-1 record.

The said team is the first SEA team to qualify for the upcoming tournament.

Execration achieved this feat after delivering a 2-1 comeback win against Fnatic.

Fnatic stunned both their opponents and viewers in Game 1, stealing the game from the DPC SEA leaderboards after 1 hour and 18 minutes of gameplay.

Execration then easily took Game 2 to force a final and deciding Game 3.

Despite losing the lanes, Execration pulled off a comeback win against Fnatic, finally booking their slot in the Lima Major 2023.

With their loss, Fnatic will be demoted to the Division 2 of the DPC SEA.

Fnatic still has one remaining matchup for the tournament, facing off against Talon Esports on Jan. 27.

Execration roster (all-Filipino team):

Juan Carlo Chua Manalo - BDz (Captain)

Jinn Marrey Lamatao - Palos

Mark Anthony Urbina - Bob

Justine Ryan Evangelista Grimaldo - Tino

Mark Jubert Redira - Shanks

Fnatic roster: