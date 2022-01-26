Juico: I was railroaded by POC

MANILA -- Embattled Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) chief Philip Ella Juico said the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has railroaded the process to have him declared as persona non-grata over his bitter feud with Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

In a statement, Juico said POC's declaration was without due process.

"There was no due process because there was no division of the house," he said.

"Instead, POC claimed that a pre-circulated resolution was signed by 36 POC members who affixed their signatures WITHOUT ANY resolution having presented during the General Assembly for voting and neither I nor several others POC members received this resolution as the same resolution to be voted on during the General Assembly."

He also vowed to pursue PATAFA's case against Obiena despite the POC's decision.

"I may now be persona non grata in the eyes of the POC, but this will not distract us in our quest for truth, accountability, transparency and justice in our federation," said Juico.

"If this is the price I have to pay for holding my athlete accountable, so be it. I have nothing to be ashamed of. I will step out of the POC with my head held high."

The POC issued its decision on Juico's case during its first general assembly this year at the Grandmaster Hotel in Tagaytay City.

The committee said a total of 54 regular national sports associations attended the assembly where 36 voted in favor on declaring Juico persona non grata.

They favored the executive board's decision on the complaint filed by Obiena against Juico, who was judged to have "harassed" the Olympian by making "malicious public accusations" against the pole vaulter.

But Juico argued that the assembly was not able to verify teh "pre-approved resolution.

"Nothing was taken up. The POC did not give any opportunity for the General Assembly to verify this 36-member pre-approved resolution," he claimed.