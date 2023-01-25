UAAP: Jumamoy triple-double powers NU past UE

Reinhard Jumamoy starred in NU's rout of UE. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Reinhard Jumamoy notched a triple-double to send Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) to a 88-60 win over University of the East (UE) in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The three-peat seeking Bullpups improved to 4-0 in the tournament.

The 19-year-old Jumamoy led the Bullpups with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 29 minutes of action. It's the first time that a UAAP high school player has registered a triple-double since Mark Nonoy put up 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 dimes for University of Santo Tomas in a 80-65 victory over University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS) on January 20, 2019.

"Binibigyan ako ng tiwala at pinu-push ko yung sarili ko kung ano yung gusto ng mga coaches," said Jumamoy.

Ranged against a winless team, NSNU coach Kevin de Castro was satisfied to see his boys not to fall into a trap of complacency.

"May challenge kaming ibinibigay sa boys every game. So kahit paano, nakukuha nila. Naa-accept yung challenge na gusto naming gawan," said De Castro.

Pervi Timbang had 12 points and five boards, while Aga Clarito and Kurt Perciano were the other Bullpups in twin digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Adamson University survived a first half scare en route to an 83-67 triumph over UPIS.

With Peter Rosillo, the hero of last Sunday's 73-71 victory over the Far Eastern University-Diliman, and Vince Reyes benched for the entire first half for disciplinary reasons, the Junior Fighting Maroons were able to snatch a 44-39 lead before the Baby Falcons unloaded a 29-point third quarter to built a 68-57 advantage.

"We started very poor, medyo flat-footed kami. Iyun ang concern ko...ng mga coaches coming to this game...coming off a big win," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin. "Mabuti yung third (quarter), nag-step up na sila."

Carl Bonzalida and Earl Medina each had 14 points while Rosillo and Reyes made amends in the second half by contributing 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Baby Falcons.

Jonas Napalang took the scoring mantle for the UPIS, which fell in a tie with De La Salle-Zobel at 1-3, with 20 points in a no-relief job while Kobe Demisana was at his usual best with 17 points and 18 rebounds.

The Junior Warriors, who were led by Andrei de Leon's 18 points, fell to 0-4.

The scores:

Third Game

AdU (83) -- Bonzalida 14, Medina 14, Rosillo 13, Reyes 10, De Jesus 9, Garcia 7, Carillo 7, Abayon 4, Mepaña 3, Perez 2, Tambauan 0, Manlapaz 0, Culdora 0.

UPIS (67) -- Napalang 20, Demisana 17, Valdeavilla 15, Jacob 6, Melicor 5, Villaverde 2, Raymundo 2.

Quarterscores: 21-20, 39-44, 68-57, 83-67

Fourth Game

NSNU (88) -- Jumamoy 13, Timbang 12, Clarito 11, Perciano 10, Colonia 9, Alfanta 8, Barraca 7, Demetria 6, Herrera 4, Solomon 3, Yusi 2, Palanca 2, Usop 1, Napa 0, Mendoza 0.

UE (60) -- De Leon 18, Arcega 11, Duque 9, Pangilinan 5, Ramos 4, Caldit 3, Morales 3, Gragasin 3, Gatchalian 2, Roldan 2, Bagro 0, F. Reyes 0, V. Reyes 0, Isip 0, Flores 0.

Quarterscores: 30-14, 47-29, 68-38, 88-60