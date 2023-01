Talk 'N Text overpowered Phoenix en route to a 123-119 finish in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Tropang GIGA import Jalen Hudson led the way with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Roger Pogoy added 21 markers, going 2-of-2 from the perimeter area.

(More details to follow.)

