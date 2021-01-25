PBA ready to help struggling Terry Saldaña

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA is ready to extend a helping hand to former player Terry Saldaña, after social media posts that showed the "Plastic Man" in a hospital, confined to a wheelchair.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial told ABS-CBN News that they will find ways to help out Saldaña, a 17-year veteran of the league who has played for a variety of teams in his career.

"Parati nating tinutulungan si Terry Saldaña," Marcial assured.

Marcial also revealed that the PBA Legends Foundation, led by Allan Caidic, will come to the aid of the former player.

Saldaña is reportedly confined in a hospital in Calamba, Laguna, where he is awaiting any possible help.

The 62-year-old Saldaña played for University of Santo Tomas in college and had stints with Gilbey's Gin, Pop Cola, and Shell in the PBA. He played until his 40s, suiting up for Red Bull in 2000.