Boxing: Pacquiao finalizing next fight, says exhibition with Garcia an option

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao plans to fight in late April or early May, with an exhibition against unbeaten American Ryan Garcia among his options.

Speaking at the celebration of National Bible Day on Monday, Pacquiao confirmed that he and his camp are already finalizing the details of his next fight.

"As soon as possible, pag na-finalize na lahat, then we will announce kung sino 'yung makakalaban natin," said the Philippine senator, who also said he will fight either on the last week of April or first week of May.

Asked for his possible opponents, Pacquiao said: "Kahit sino naman. Ayan, nandiyan pa rin si (Terence) Crawford, (Errol) Spence, nandiyan si Garcia."

The 22-year-old Garcia emerged as a possible opponent for Pacquiao almost overnight, after the Filipino icon's much-hyped showdown against UFC superstar Conor McGregor was derailed by the Irishman's loss at UFC 257.

McGregor had said that a fight against Pacquiao should happen this year, but the "Pacman" admitted that it was unlikely that will push through after the "Notorious" was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

"Si McGregor, well, natalo siya. I don't know how we can push that plan," said Pacquiao.

Garcia, who holds an interim belt at lightweight, has previously said that Pacquiao would be his "dream fight." On Monday morning, the young boxer posted on his Instagram account that he is next in line to fight the "Pacman," calling it a dream come true.

If the Garcia fight does happen, Pacquiao said it would be an "exhibition."

"Garcia is 22, he's like my son," noted Pacquiao. "But anyway, that's good so (it's) like I'm a professor."

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019, when he defeated Keith Thurman via split decision to secure the WBA welterweight championship. -- From a report by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News.

