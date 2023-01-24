Strong Group brings in La Salle's Quiambao for Dubai tilt

Kevin Quiambao (17) of the De La Salle Green Archers grabs the rebound during their match against the FEU Tamaraws in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Strong Group has added De La Salle University forward Kevin Quiambao to their roster ahead of the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

Quiambao, the reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year, takes the place of former Ateneo de Manila University star Ange Kouame who begged off from the competition due to illness.

Kouame is dealing with dengue fever and will not be able to suit up in the tournament that runs from January 27 to February 5.

In his stead, Charles Tiu has called up Quiambao although they are still working on a visa for the La Salle standout.

"Yes, he has a pending visa approval," Tiu said of Quiambao.

Quiambao joins a loaded squad that features former NBA players Nick Young and Shabazz Muhammad, as well as UAAP standouts Jerom Lastimosa of Adamson University and JD Cagulangan of the University of the Philippines.

Tiu also has in his squad Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield and former De La Salle star Justine Baltazar.

They open their campaign on Friday, January 27 against the UAE National Team.

Strong Group is looking to duplicate the feat of Mighty Sports, which won the tournament in 2020 also under Tiu's guidance.

