Before Allan Caidic set the record for most points scored in a single game and consecutive free throw shots made, William "Bogs" Adornado made his mark in the PBA.

A 3-time Most Valuable Player in the PBA, Adornado matched the most points scored by a local player in a single game when he hit 64 points on November 23, 1980 during U/Tex's 126-111 win over San Miguel Beer.

Adornado matched the previous feat posted by Danny Florencio, who hit the mark on November 5, 1977 during 7-Up's 136-121 loss to Toyota.

But Adornado was also the previous holder for consecutive free throws made when he converted 69 straight free throw shots from October 14, 1986 (while playing for Shell) to August 7, 1987 (when he suited up for Hills Brothers Coffee).

When Adornado's streak ended, the hoops great who won multiple championships for Crispa and Great Taste, felt it moments before the game.

" ’Yung missed free throw ko, I already felt it ahead. Kasi nga, I've got fever. Hindi ako nag-practice. Tapos, hindi ako nag-start nu’ng game na ’yun. Nu’ng pinasok ako last 2 minutes in the 1st quarter. Penalty kami. Dalawang balikan pa lang, na-foul ako. So when I went to the foul line, my first shot, nag-mintis," Adornado recalled.

Making free throws is considered a lost art in the PBA as many players struggle making the charity shot, but Adornado believes it's just a matter of spending more time at the foul line, which he believed some neglect.

"Baka they don't spend time practicing free throws," added Adornado. " ’Yung shooting naman, free throws, jump shots, it's all about confidence. But how do you develop confidence? Through practice or repetition."

Both records were shattered by Caidic, who tallied 76 consecutive free throws from October 22, 1992 while playing for Presto until May 11, 1993 with San Miguel Beer.

On November 2, 1989, Caidic set the new record of 68 points, including 15 3-point shots. To date, he remains the record holder for most points in a game by a local player with 79 points and also tallied the most number of treys in a game with 17.



A member of the league's 25 Greatest list, Adornado, a 5-time scoring champion, speaks highly of Caidic, but he keeps track of the PBA's top gunners today and two of them stood out.

"Maraming magagaling na shooters ngayon sa PBA," said Adornado. "Si (Matthew) Wright. Then si (Marcio) Lassiter."

Al Solis, one of only 8 players who made at least 1,000 3-point shots, considered fellow Visayan player Roger Pogoy topping his list of today's top gunners.

"Ngayon, ang isa sa nakita ko na medyo maganda rin yung shooting atsaka matapang, ’yung si (Roger) Pogoy," added Solis. "Taga Cebu rin ’yan. Nakita ko ’yung potential nu’ng bata. Nakita ko rin sa kanya na he'll be a big-time player."

