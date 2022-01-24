After a scoreless first half, Sam Kerr and Australia scored four goals in the second half. Photo courtesy of the AFC.

The Philippine women's national football team displayed tremendous grit defensively, but were ultimately beaten, 4-0, by a powerhouse Australian squad in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, Monday evening at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The Filipinas frustrated the Matildas in the first 45 minutes of the match, with Hali Long and Dominique Randle strong at the back to deny repeated attempts by Sam Kerr and Alanna Kennedy. Also showing great poise was young goalkeeper Kiara Fontanilla, who was given her first cap by head coach Alen Stajcic.

It took 51 minutes for Australia to shatter the Philippines' defense, with Stephanie Catley's corner kick finding Kerr who headed the ball down to the bottom left corner.

The Matildas made it 2-0 just two minutes later, with Kyah Simon getting a touch though it was Randle who eventually sent the ball to her own net.

Emily Van-Egmond netted Australia's third goal in the 68th minute, heading in a rebound after a desperate goal-line clearance by Long initially denied the Matildas.

Mary Fowler wrapped up the scoring in the 88th minute, nailing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

The victory virtually assured Australia of a spot in the knockout phase, having won their first two matches in Group B. The Matildas had demolished Indonesia, 18-0, in their first match last Friday but found the Philippines a much tougher challenge.

For the Philippines, it was an impressive stand against the 11th ranked team in the world that is widely favored to win the tournament. The Filipinas are ranked 64th by FIFA but entered the match with momentum after a historic 1-0 triumph against regional rivals Thailand last Friday.

The Philippines will conclude the group stage against another Southeast Asian foe, Indonesia, on Thursday, January 27, at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Kick off is at 10:00 p.m., Manila time.