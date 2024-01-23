MANILA – Raffy Mosuela will take charge of Akari as its interim head coach, the team announced on Tuesday.

"Charging into an exciting new chapter w/ a new interim head coach leading the way," the announcement said.

"Coach Raffy Mosuela has taken on the role of interim head coach for the Akari Chargers! We're right behind you as you lead the charge, Coach Raffy!" it added.

This also came after Brazilian head coach Jorge Souza de Brito left the team in December last year after the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season-ending Second All-Filipino Conference.

The Chargers, under De Brito's supervision, had a 5-6 card in said conference, finishing in seventh place.

Mosuela is also expected to work with the recently appointed Director of Volleyball Operations of Nxled and Akari, Japanese coach Taka Minowa.

In an earlier interview with ABS-CBN News, Akari team manager Mozzy Ravena confirmed that Mosuela has been handling their squad's practices since early January.

"Siya naman ang nagpapatakbo ng training na... Siya naman talaga ang pinaka-qualified [to be the interim coach]," Ravena said.

Akari now looks to overcome its podium-less outputs in the PVL with the help of returning ex-Creamline star and Nakhon Ratchasima VC import Ced Domingo, alongside retained members Faith Nisperos, Fifi Sharma, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, among others.

The Chargers have also landed veteran outside spiker Grethcel Soltones from the Petro Gazz Angels in the offseason, also marking their intent to a better performance in the 2024 First All-Filipino.

--With a report from Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

