KJ McDaniels starred in Meralco's big win over Rain or Shine. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- KJ McDaniels led the way as the Meralco Bolts outgunned the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, 105-87, to open the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup on Sunday evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Meralco import poured in 27 points and 23 rebounds, fueling the Bolts' big third quarter that allowed them to take control of the ball game.

Rain or Shine had leaned on the comebacking James Yap to stay in the hunt in the first half. The former PBA Most Valuable Player, now a councilor in San Juan City, played for the first time since the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup and scored 12 points in the second quarter.

His buzzer-beating triple tied the game at 54 at the half, but the Bolts out-scored Rain or Shine 27-14 in the pivotal third period to seize control of the contest.