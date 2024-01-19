Jannik Sinner of Italy in action against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the men's third round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia. Mast Irham, EPA-EFE

MELBOURNE -- Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner emphatically stated their Australian Open title credentials on Friday, surging into the fourth round as a below-par Novak Djokovic prepared for another testing examination.

US Open champion Coco Gauff also signaled her intent in a 6-0, 6-2 romp while 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva kept her dream run going with a battling fightback against France's Diane Parry.

Belarusian defending champion Sabalenka was unstoppable in a crushing 6-0, 6-0 canter over 28th seed Lesia Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena while Sinner dropped just four games in crushing Sebastian Baez, ranked 29.

Rejuvenated former teen prodigy Amanda Anisimova was also a winner on day six at Melbourne Park, ending Paula Badosa's injury comeback 7-5, 6-4.

Anisimova, returning from eight months on the sidelines due to burnout and mental health issues, faces Sabalenka next and will have to lift her level to stand any chance.

The second seed, who won her maiden Grand Slam crown in Melbourne last year, has dropped just six games over three dominant matches so far.

Wearing vivid red, she was in the zone against Ukraine's Tsurenko on Rod Laver Arena, racing home in just 52 minutes.

"Last year (world number one) Iga (Swiatek) won so many sets 6-0 and this is one of the goals," she said. "I'm trying to get closer to her.

"I'm super happy with the level I'm playing at so far and hopefully I can keep going like that or even better."

Anisimova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros and won her first WTA title aged 17, sparking sky-high expectations, surprised even herself in beating former world number two Badosa.

"It's quite unbelievable after taking some time off, but I'm really feeling good," said the American, who is now aged 22.

Fourth-seed Sinner came into the opening Grand Slam of the year after ending 2023 in the best form of his life.

Prepared and ready

He won his first Masters title in Toronto and reached the championship match at the ATP Finals, beating Djokovic in group play, before leading Italy to the Davis Cup title.

So far, he has lived up to expectations and is yet to drop a set, unlike the trio of players ahead of him in the rankings -- defending champion Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

"Generally, I'm playing really well and feeling great here," said Sinner, who will next play Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov. "I'm just happy with how I'm feeling right now."

Andreeva underlined her huge potential by crushing sixth seed Ons Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed off her grit to overcome Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5).

Down 5-1 in the deciding set, she reeled off five games in a row to leave herself in a position to serve for the match at 6-5.

Parry, herself only 21, stopped the rot by breaking to set up a tie-break. But the teenager had all the momentum and imposed herself again for a remarkable victory.

She will next meet either Czech ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova or Australian qualifier Storm Hunter.

Another young Russian, Maria Timofeeva, is back on court later after upsetting former champion Caroline Wozniacki and will meet Brazilian 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and 12th seed Taylor Fritz also won and will meet each other for a place in the quarter-finals.

Ten-time champion Djokovic has not been at his best so far, admitting he has been under-the weather.

His bid for record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown will resume in the evening against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who ended Andy Murray's tournament before ousting Gael Monfils.

"His results are really impressive, he's obviously playing maybe the tennis of his life on the hard court," Djokovic said of the 30th seed. "I have to be very, very prepared and ready for that."

