Freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe will be the Philippines’ flag bearer during the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony of the fourth Winter Youth Olympic Games on Friday, which will be held simultaneously at the Gangneung Oval and PyeongChang Dome.

“Her event comes a few days later so she will be very able and available for the flag-bearing chores,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who arrived at the venue on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old Switzerland-based Filipino will be by her lonesome during the parade of athletes because Peter Groseclose, 16, will be competing in the 1,500 meters in short track of speed skating on Saturday, while cross-country skier Avery Balbanida is arriving on January 25 because his event comes close to the end of the month.

“Her initial reaction when I passed the message that she’s the flag-bearer were her super big eyes, her jaw-dropping,” Rabe’s father Ric said. “She’s astounded and she asked how to wave best.”

Rabe’s first event is on Wednesday in women’s slopestyle and later on January 28 in big air at the WelliHilli Park Ski Resort in Hoengseong.

Groseclose has a busy schedule — he again competes on Sunday in the 1,000 meters and on Monday in the 500 meters.

Balbanida is expected to arrive with his father Voltaire for his competition from January 29 to 30 at the Alpensia Biathlon Center.