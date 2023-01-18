UAAP: FEU Baby Tams overpower UE for 2nd straight win

The FEU Baby Tamaraws are now 2-0 in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Far Eastern University (FEU)-Diliman racked up a second straight victory while Adamson University barged into the win column on Wednesday in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Baby Tamaraws overpowered the University of the East (UE) Junior Warriors, 116-80, to remain unbeaten in two games.

FEU-Diliman led by as much as 43 points to prevail even without its head coach, Allan Albano. Calling the shots for the Baby Tams was newly-appointed FEU men's basketball coach Denok Miranda.

"Dine-dedicate itong game na ito sa father ni coach Allan (Albano) who passed away yesterday (Tuesday)," said Miranda.

Though they won in convincing fashion, Miranda was far from satisfied with how the Baby Tamaraws played defensively.

"Medyo mataas ang score, naka-80 ang UE. Ang goal talaga namin is defense, iyon ang pina-prioritize namin," said Miranda.

John Rey Pasaol led FEU-Diliman with 27 points, seven assists and four assists while Jedric Daa had 12 points, nine boards and two assists. Miranda's son, Dwyne, and Luke Felipe each scored 11 points, while VJ Pre was the other Baby Tamaraw in double digits with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, the Baby Falcons rebounded from last Sunday's season-opening loss to Nazareth School of National University with a 78-60 romp of De La Salle-Zobel.

Peter Rosilio tallied 14 points, eight boards and three steals, JR Abayon chipped in 13 points, while Teabol Garcia had 12 points, five assists and four steals for Adamson.

The Baby Falcons, who dropped a 76-79 decision to the Bullpups in the season opener, evened up their record to 1-1.

"Offensively, wala namang binago. Yung depensa lang. Mas matindi ang pressure namin sa bola," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin.

"We tried them (Junior Archers) to make a lot of mistakes. We scored 23 points off turnovers."

The loss negated Ryhie Melencio's double-double outing of 17 points and 12 rebounds for De La Salle-Zobel.

The Junior Archers and the Junior Warriors fell to 0-2.

The scores:

First Game

FEU-D (116) -- Pasaol 27, Daa 12, Miranda 11, Felipe 11, Pre 10, Salangsang 8, Bautista 8, Mongcopa 7, Cabonilas 7, Herbito 5, Pascual 4, Castillejos 4, Cabigting 2, Burgos 0, Baricaua 0, Maierhofer 0.

UE (80) -- Gragasin 21, Duque 20, De Leon 7, Malonzo 6, Pangilinan 6, Caldit 5, Roldan 5, Ramos 4, Gatchalian 3, Morales 2, Arcega 1, F. Reyes 0, Bagro 0, V. Reyes 0, Isip 0, Flores 0.

Quarterscores: 30-21, 61-42, 96-56, 116-80

Second Game

AdU (78) -- Rosillo 14, Abayon 13, Garcia 12, Medina 9, Bonzalida 7, Carillo 7, Edding 6, Tambauan 3, De Jesus 3, Mepaña 2, Sajili 2, Culdura 0, Manlapaz 0, Perez 0.

DLSZ (60) -- Melencio 17, Melecio 12, Dimaano 11, Alas 9, San Agustin 7, Chang 2, Espina 2, Sta. Maria 0, John 0, Legaspi 0, Dionisio 0, Pabellano 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 23-26, 39-39, 59-47, 78-60

