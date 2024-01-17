UAAP: NU-Nazareth clinches Final 4 spot in boys' hoops

NU's Collins Akowe in action against La Salle-Zobel in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball tournament, January 17, 2024 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- For the 12th season in a row, National University-Nazareth School has clinched a Final 4 berth in UAAP boys' basketball.

The Bullpups sealed their place in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 tournament after an 70-61 triumph over De La Salle-Zobel on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre, behind a 20-point, 20-rebound game by Nigerian big man Collins Akowe.

Macmac Alfanta chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists for NUNS, which improved to 9-2.

Kieffer Alas still led the Junior Archers with 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting while Waki Espina had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The loss, the eighth in 11 games, pushed La Salle-Zobel to the brink of elimination.

Meanwhile, Adamson University is assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4 after an 87-74 victory over the Ateneo Blue Eagles. The Baby Falcons improved to 10-1 in the tournament.

JR Abayon took the scoring mantle for the Baby Falcons with 17 points while Mark Esperanza and Vince Reyes chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively.

"Proud naman kami sa na-achieve namin. Yung task at hand, iyon ang pine-prepare namin," said Adamson coach Mike Fermin.

"I'm proud of my boys. Sabi ko nga, Ateneo will not give up easily, kita mo dumidikit di ba. Yung maturity nila nandoon na, pero konti pa," he added.

Justine Garcia, who is still not yet 100 percent from an ankle injury he sustained in the second round opener, was the other Baby Falcon in double digits with 10 points and dished out six assists.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas pulled away in the second half to overpower UP Integrated School, 93-64, and move closer to claiming one of the two remaining Final Four berths.

Defending champion Far Eastern University-Diliman went through the wringer before beating University of the East, 66-62.

The Baby Tamaraws moved up to 6-5, two games ahead of the Junior Warriors and the Blue Eagles, who remained tied in fifth place at 4-7.