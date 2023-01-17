LOOK: PBA unveils Governors' Cup schedule

Meralco and Rain or Shine will open the 2022-23 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Tuesday unveiled the schedule of the elimination round of the Governors' Cup, with Meralco and Rain or Shine opening the tournament on Sunday, January 22.

The league is starting its season-ending conference just a week after the conclusion of the PBA Commissioner's Cup -- where Barangay Ginebra outlasted Bay Area in seven games for the crown.



The Bolts and the Elasto Painters tip off at 4:30 p.m. at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, with Converge and NorthPort facing off at 6:45 p.m. to complete the double-header.

The Gin Kings will start their campaign on February 5, Sunday, against Rain or Shine -- three weeks after their Game 7 triumph over the Dragons at the Philippine Arena.

The PBA will play games on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to ensure that the conference ends in time for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Check out the full schedule below.

Ginebra is the defending champion of the Governors' Cup, having beaten Meralco in six games in the 2021-22 finals series.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.