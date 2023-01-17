A total of 11 teams will see action in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference, starting on Sunday.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Spikers' Turf Open Conference will open on Sunday at the Paco Arena, with 11 teams contending for the crown in the men's club league.

National University (NU)-Archipelago Builders is back to defend its crown but the Bulldog are anticipating a tougher battle this time around with four new teams coming on board.

"Siyempre mas maraming team, mas mahirap," said NU assistant coach Ariel "Dong" Dela Cruz in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"I think we will be the youngest team to compete ngayon kasi I don't think makakalaro 'yung mga UAAP players namin kasi magsasabay 'yung UAAP season. All I can say is sana makapag-compete kami sa lahat ng teams. 'Yan lang naman muna ang (goal namin)," he added.

The other teams seeing action in the league's sixth season are Cignal HD, AMC Volleyball, City of Imus, City of Sta. Rosa, D'Navigators Iloilo, PGJC-Navy, Philippine Air Force, Philippine Army Troopers, Vanguard Volleyball Team, and the VNS Volleyball Club.

Games on opening day will feature City of Imus taking on City of Sta. Rosa, and Philippine Army going up against PGJC-Navy.

"We're happy with the results. We hope it gets bigger and we're hoping to bring Spikers' Turf to greater heights," said Sports Vision president Ricky Palou of the league's epxansion. "We want to bring men's volleyball to greater heights. That's our goal."

Below is the schedule of the elimination round: