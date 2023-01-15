POC chief confident of strong performance in Asiad

POC President Bambol Tolentino. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines should still compete for gold medals in the 19th Asian Games even though some of the winners from 2018 will no longer suit up for the country this time around.

This, according to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino, who expressed his confidence that Team Philippines can match or even exceed its four-gold haul from 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"Mabigat 'yung record natin doon, four. Four golds, right? Four golds," Tolentino said during last week's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

Filipina athletes delivered in the 2018 Asiad, with Yuka Saso (golf), Margielyn Didal (skateboarding), and Hidilyn Diaz (weightlifting) all winning individual golds.

Saso brought home two mints as she along with Bianca Pagdanganan and LK Go also won team gold in golf.

But Saso will not be representing the Philippines anymore, having chosen her Japanese citizenship last year. Nonetheless, Tolentino has no doubt that several more Filipino athletes will step up, notably those who also have hopes of competing in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Among them are the country's up-and-coming weightlifters and star pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.

"Andoon si EJ, andoon ang mga weightlifters, may bago pa. 'Di ba, swimming, and of course gymnastics, with Caloy [Yulo]," said Tolentino.

"So malalampasan pa din natin 'yun. Prediction natin, malalampasan natin 'yung previous record natin ng Asian Games," the POC chief assured.

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Originally scheduled in September 2022, the multi-sport event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from competing for medals, Filipino athletes may also earn qualifying points for the Olympics through the Asian Games, according to Tolentino.

"Ang importante po doon, 'yung qualifying. Asian Games is qualifying. Some events could be qualifying for Paris, like boxing," he explained. "Kung ma-miss ng ibang athletes natin 'yung Cambodia [Southeast Asian Games], definitely they will be in the Asian Games."