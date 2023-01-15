PBA: Christian Standhardinger earns Finals MVP honors

Ginebra's Christian Standhardinger in action. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Christian Standhardinger was rewarded for his work on both ends of the floor in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals.

The Barangay Ginebra big man emerged as Finals Most Valuable Player after helping the Gin Kings beat the Bay Area Dragons, four games to three.

He had 12 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in their 114-99 triumph in Game 7 on Sunday at the Philippine Arena, where Ginebra clinched the crown.

For the series, the Fil-German standout averaged 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals. He also served as the primary defender for Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson when he suited up in the series.

This is Standhardinger's fourth PBA championship, and second with Barangay Ginebra.