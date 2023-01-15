The view from the upper level of the Philippine Arena. Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.



BOCAUE -- A record crowd of 54,589 fans turned up to watch the deciding game of the 2022 PBA Commissioners' Cup Finals on Sunday night at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The blockbuster game featured Barangay Ginebra going up against guest team Bay Area to determine the champions of the conference.

The gate attendance set a new record for the PBA.

It broke the record set during Game 7 of the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, when 54,086 fans watched as Ginebra defeated the Meralco Bolts, 101-96, on October 27, 2017 at the same Bulacan venue.

The Dragons, powered by the returning Myles Powell, forced a Game 7 after holding on for an 87-84 triumph last Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. That game was seen by a live crowd of 22,361 fans -- the biggest for the league in the pandemic era.

That number was shattered by the crowd on Sunday, however, many of whom arrived at the venue more than three hours before the 5:45 p.m. tip-off.

The world's largest indoor arena has hosted a handful of the most well-attended PBA games, including Game 6 of the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup Finals that was watched by 53,642 fans, and Game 5 of the same series that saw a gate attendance of 36,445 fans.

Ginebra is in control of Game 7, 95-77, as of posting.



PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.