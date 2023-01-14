UAAP juniors tourney returns with quadruple-header

Games on Sunday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre

9:00 a.m. - UE vs UPIS

11:00 a.m. - UST vs DLSZ

2:00 p.m. - FEU-D vs AHS

4:00 p.m. - NSNU vs AdU



MANILA, Philippines -- The UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament returns after an almost three-year hiatus with a four-game bill Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Nazareth School of National University will set in motion its bid for a third consecutive championship against Adamson University at 4 p.m.

Far Eastern University-Diliman and Ateneo will take the floor in the other afternoon game at 2 p.m.

In the morning session, University of the East and UP Integrated School will clash at 9 a.m., to be followed by the 11 a.m. tussle between University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle-Zobel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the juniors basketball competition was shelved for two seasons.

The last time the high school boys game was played was on March 9, 2020 - a week before the lockdown - when the Bullpups annexed their second straight title at the expense of the Baby Tamaraws, 87-80, in a closed-door contest at the San Juan arena.

The championship game turned out to be the last hurrah for Season 82, as the league scrapped the rest of the second semester calendar due to the pandemic.

Except for the January 29 quadruple-header at the spruced-up San Andres Gym, all Wednesday and Sunday first round games will be played at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Ateneo and NU earlier ruled the Season 85 men's and women's basketball tournaments, respectively.