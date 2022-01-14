GAB bars FilBasket from holding future tournaments

From FilBasket's Facebook page

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) has barred the Filipino Basketball League (FilBasket) from holding future tournaments without the board's permission.

GAB has previously issued a cease and desist order against FilBasket for alleged violations of Presidential Decree No. 871, or the law placing professional basketball under the supervision and regulation of GAB.

The Board said FilBasket’s tournament is deemed as a professional sports competition since the teams pay its players sums of money for their participation.

The league, however, filed an appeal claiming that it was an amateur league similar to UAAP and NCAA.

FilBasket later withdrew its appeal after it concluded its tournament in November last year. The tournament lasted for 26 days.

But GAB chairman Abraham "Baham" Mitra said that any similar violation in the future "will be dealt with in accordance to the law."

"Even if FilBasket withdrew its appeal, any similar violation of PD871 by FilBasket or other pro-leagues will be dealt with in accordance with law," he said.

"FilBasket's previous defiance was ill-advised as the rules on this matter are already well-established. GAB’s advise to organizers is to comply with the law and GAB will always be there to assist in any way it can within the bounds of its mandate."

Mitra said FilBasket's case is closed now that it has already withdrew its appeal.

"But yes we will continue monitoring them and others similarly situated to prevent violation of the law governing professional sports in the Philippines," he said.