From the PVL website

MANILA -- The Akari Power Chargers have beefed up its lineup with the acquisition of two blockers.

The team secured the services of Dindin Santiago-Manabat and Camille Victoria in a bid to boost their campaign in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL=).

Santiago-Manabat, who stands at 6-foot-2, is a decorated spiker, winning MVP twice in the V-League.

She was also part of the Chery Tiggo team that won gold in 2021. This is the first time Santiago-Manabat has switched teams since 2016.

Victoria, on the other hand, is a 6-foot-1 prospect who previously played for University of Santo Tomas.

“We believe Cams is a great addition to the team,” said Akari Sports director Russell Balbacal.

“She has a lot of potential and I believe our coaching staff is well-equipped to bring out the best in her.”