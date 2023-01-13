Michael "Mobazane" Cosgun enters the Tennis Indoor Senayan in Jakarta, ahead of The Valley's scheduled bout against RRQ Akira of Brazil. Courtesy: Moonton Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- For the longest time, Blacklist International's strategy -- anchored on Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Estes -- was the thing to beat.

Banning it is the common option -- with OhMyV33nus later pointing out that RRQ Hoshi should've banned it in their 3-2 nailbiter last Wednesday.

But for Michael "MobaZane" Cosgun of The Valley, the "strict" strategy made the meta, or the current gameplay, "very boring."

"The meta is very strict and it is a good strategy. What Blacklist pulls off where four or five members just rotate around each other and move together as a unit, taking buffs, taking turtles, and all that,” the star North American jungler said.

"But it makes the meta very boring and pretty much ever since M3, it has been pretty much the same heroes, which I know a lot of the players hate."

MobaZane was formerly with M3 second runners-up BloodThirstyKings, which first gained prominence after sending the reigning world champs towards the lower bracket in Singapore.

Now with The Valley, and with most of BTK's core players and ex-MPL Philppines standout Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano, they will face host team Onic Esports this afternoon in an elimination match.