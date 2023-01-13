Coach Arcadia of RRQ Hoshi. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- The anticipated match between RRQ Hoshi and Blacklist International was nothing short of thrilling.

With both fan favorites duking it out on the M4 World Championship stage in Jakarta, Indonesia, RRQ's Pinoy coach, Michael "Arcadia" Bocado believed small missteps cost them the game.

"Sa rotation, mayroon lang kaming mga na-miss. And, sa ML kasi it's like... A game inches na kaunting mali lang ang laki ng impact. So iyon ang mga kailangan naming i-adjust," he told ABS-CBN News after RRQ Hoshi eliminated Falcon in the M4 World Championships here.

RRQ's decision to leave Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Estes open during that match also became a hot topic.

Arcadia said it was all part of the plan, and it boiled down to how they were supposed to execute it.

"Onting onti na matatalo na so I think ire-review namin ang puwedeng i-adjust when it comes to the game and the playstyle and para if ever ma-face namin ulit sila, maiba na ang kapalaran," he said.

RRQ Hoshi will face the winner of the match between The Valley and Onic Esports on Saturday.