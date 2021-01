RK Ilagan hopes to make Tondo proud in PBA

RK Ilagan hopes to make Tondo proud as he tries to make his way to the big league.

The former San Sebastian Golden Stag is joining the 2021 Annual PBA Draft and he has been getting much love from his community.

"Malaking karangalan sa akin na dala ko ang pangalan ng lugar namin at masarap sa feeling kasi alam ko na naka-suporta silang lahat sa akin," said Ilagan in the PBA website.

"Lahat ng tiga-dito, excited na sa draft. Kahit yung mga di masyado nanonood, manonood daw sila para suportahan ako."

Ilagan is known for his shooting skills, becoming one of NCAA's best scorers in Season 95 with an average of 15.8 points per game on 32-percent shooting from the 3-point area.

Ilagan also made an impression during his stints with Che'Lu Bar and Grill, Valencia City Bukidnon, and APEX Fuel Mindanao in the PBA Developmental League.

The 5-foot-7 from Gagalangin, Tondo also gets lots of support from his "Kuya" Paul Lee.

"Sabi ni kuya Paul sa akin, dapat alagaan yung katawan ko at wag magpabaya kasi yun ang puhunan namin. Sipag lang talaga para maabot yung pangarap," he said.

