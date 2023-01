From the PLDT High Speed Hitters page

MANILA -- The PLDT High Speed Hitters has signed two new players for the upcoming 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

PLDT announced the acquisition Michelle Morente and Ysa Jimenez through its social media pages on Thursday.

Before moving to PLDT, Morente played for the Army Lady Troopers.

Jimenez, meanwhile, left the University of Santo Tomas to turn pro with the High Speed Hitters.

PLDT earlier let go of Christine Joy Soyud, Heather Guino-o, and Ton Rose Basas.

