M4: Echo outlasts Onic, inches closer to Grand Finals

Echo Philippines outlasts Onic Esports for a sure grand-finals slot in the M4 World Championships.

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Echo Philippines inched closer to the Grand Finals slot of the M4 World Championships on Thursday after escaping Indonesian championship team Onic Esports.

Onic Esports, helmed by MPL Indonesia double MVP Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, will be sent to an elimination match against North American squad The Valley.

Onic held a slim lead early on with Kairi drawing two early kills. Echo eventually found their footing, with Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales (Melissa) punishing Onic Esports whenever they overcommitted in teamfights.

With Onic's backs against the wall in the 22nd minute, Echo went for the death push to draw first blood.

Kairi sidestepped and helped spearhead a wipeout with his Hayabusa to help Onic Esports counter an Echo squad gearing for a bounceback, and equalize. The Pinoy wunderkind racked up 8 kills on top of 6 assists in Game 2, most of which coming from the match-ending team fight as Onic PH aced the frame.

Clipping Onic Esports' damage dealers, Echo Philippines reached match point come Game 3.

A near wipeout allowed Onic Esports to take full control of the first frame of Game 4. But Echo PH endured an onslaught from Onic to complete a comeback.