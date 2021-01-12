NBA: Wizards' Russell Westbrook out at least a week

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) grimaces while holding his hand after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook will miss at least the next week with a quadriceps injury, the team announced on Monday.

Per the Wizards, Westbrook's injury is due to "repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season. He will be re-evaluated at the end of the week."

Westbrook, 32, is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds in seven games since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Rockets for fellow All-Star guard John Wall.

The nine-time All-Star averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists in 57 games with the Rockets in his one season with the franchise. He was acquired from Oklahoma City as part of a deal that sent point guard Chris Paul to the Thunder in July 2019.

Westbrook was the NBA MVP for the 2016-17 season when he posted a record 42 triple-doubles. Westbrook averaged a league-leading 31.6 points that season to go with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.