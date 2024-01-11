Photo courtesy of UST Growling Tigers Media

MANILA -- Coaches Juno Sauler and Peter Martin have shored up the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers' think tank as they bring their invaluable knowledge to Espana.

The team welcomed the two coaches at an informal dinner on Wednesday.

"Winner parehas itong tutulong sa atin at masaya tayo dahil marami ang maituturo ni Coach Juno at Coach Peter sa mga bata papunta doon sa binubuo nating winning culture," said head coach Pido Jarencio.

Sauler is a former UAAP champion coach, steering the Jeron Teng-led De La Salle University to the crown in 2013. He has since worked as an assistant coach with Ginebra and is currently with Magnolia.

Meanwhile, Martin has been an assistant coach for San Miguel for the better part of the past decade and has established himself as an integral part of the Beermen's dynasty.

It's the latest sign of San Miguel Corp.'s support to the hard-luck UST squad, which is looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2019.

Jarencio's staff currently includes Japs Cuan, Jeric Fortuna, Juben Ledesma, Jaren Jarencio, and Ian Herrera, with NorthPort head coach Bonnie Tan serving as team consultant.

The Growling Tigers finished dead last in UAAP Season 86 with a 2-12 win-loss record.