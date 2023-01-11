Juan Gomez de Liaño in action for BC Wolves in the ENBL. Photo courtesy of BC Wolves on Instagram (@bcwolves.official).

Juan Gomez de Liaño played his best game so far in the BC Wolves' 89-60 rout of Valmiera GLASS VIA, Tuesday at Valmiera Olympic Centre in Latvia.

The former University of the Philippines (UP) guard poured in 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, making five of nine attempts from long range to lead his team in scoring. He also had five steals, four assists, and two rebounds in a 25-minute stint.

Gomez de Liaño's efforts helped the Wolves improve to 2-0 in group play of the 2022–23 season European North Basketball League (ENBL).

"It was pretty tough, back-to-back games are very tiring. But with those two games, I feel that we really emphasized a lot in our defense. We take a lot of pride in that," the guard said. "On the offensive end, we just let it flow. We just really stuck to the game plan. Glad we got two Ws."

After building a 36-27 lead at the break, the BC Wolves completely broke the game open in the third quarter where they limited Valmiera to just 15 points.

A 31-18 fourth quarter highlighted the Wolves' rout, as they led by as much as 30 points in the final minute of the contest.

Regimantas Miniotas contributed a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, while Eigirdas Zukauskas had 15 points off the bench.

Gomez de Liaño's scoring outburst made up for a quiet ENBL debut, as he was held scoreless by Tartu Ulikool Maks and Moorits last Monday. The Wolves escaped with a 79-77 win with the former UAAP Rookie of the Year missing all three of his field goals in a six-minute stint.

The BC Wolves return to action on January 15 against Utenos Juventus in the local Lietuvos krepsinio lyga, where they have a 10-5 win-loss record. Their next game in the ENBL is on January 17, against Trefl Sopot.

