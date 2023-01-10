TNT gets PH charge going in EASL Champions Week

The TNT Tropang GIGA will open their EASL Champions Week campaign on March 1. PBA Images.

The TNT Tropang GIGA will open the Philippines' campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week, as it battles defending B.League champion Utsunomiya Brex on March 1 at the Brex Arena.

The 7:30 p.m. encounter (Japan time) will be the main game of the opening night's double-header. Rhenz Abando and Anyang KGC will open the festivities at 5 p.m. against the Taipei Fubon Braves.

The EASL released the full schedule of its Champions Week on Tuesday.

On March 2, it will be Philippine Cup champion San Miguel Beer's turn, as they play B.League runner-up Ryukyu Golden Kings. The Bay Area Dragons, who are competing in the PBA Commissioners' Cup as a guest team, will tackle the Seoul SK Knights in the other game.

Utsunomiya will host the first six games of the eight-game group stage, before the tournament travels to Okinawa, where the Golden Kings host the remaining two group stage games.

The championship match and the third-place game will take place at the Okinawa City Multi-Purpose Stadium, which will also serve as the venue for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"EASL is excited to hold Champions Week in Japan, in collaboration with the B. League after over three years of no games on the court due to COVID-19," said EASL chief executive Matt Beyer.

"Basketball continues to rise in popularity in Japan and across the region, and EASL Champions Week will provide a foundation for our home-and-away season beginning in October 2023," he added.

The eight teams were originally divided into two groups of four each, with Group A comprised of San Miguel, Anyang KGC, Taipeh Fubon Braves, and Ryukyu Golden Kings, while Group B includes TNT, Seoul SK Knights, Bay Area Dragons, and Utsunomiya Brex.

Owing to time constraints, each team will only play two games during the group stage.

The top two teams in each group dispute the championship and the $250,000 prize money on March 5, while the two second-best teams in each group will battle for third place worth $50,000.

The runner-up, meanwhile, takes home $100,000.

"We are very excited to host the highly-anticipated EASL Champions Week on our home courts in Japan," said B. League chairman Shinji Shimada. "We are pleased to be able to hold EASL Champions Week as a home event for the Ryukyu Golden Kings and Utsunomiya Brex."

"I hope Japanese basketball fans will enjoy it and support the teams during their B. League season and during the EASL Champions Week as the two B. League teams are aiming to be number one in East Asia," he added.