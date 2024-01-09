Taiwan’s Carry Fighting Championship names Pacquiao as honorary president

Carry Fighting Championship Honorary President Manny Pacquiao. Photo courtesy of PR Newswire.

MANILA — Manny Pacquiao is yet again part of a groundbreaking sports venture, this time, in Taiwan.

This, after the eight-division champion was named by Carry Fighting Championship, the first-ever professional fighting competition in the country, as its honorary president, they announced on Monday.

“His involvement not only brings great honor to the Carry Fighting Championship’ but also focuses global attention on Taiwan,” Taiwan Fighting Sports Co., Ltd wrote in a report by PR Newswire.

Taiwan Fighting Sports Co., Ltd, through the Carry Fighting Championship, aims to “create more opportunities for domestic boxing athletes” in Taiwan. They are also “dedicated to organizing various professional fighting events to bring new sports experiences to Taiwan.”

Finally, they are also “hoping to elevate Taiwan's Fighting sports standards onto the global stage, allowing more people to witness this incredibly captivating sports event. The matches will also be broadcast on various platforms, allowing more people to experience this outstanding sports spectacle and presenting an unparalleled visual feast for the audience.”

Alongside Pacman in promoting the sport are Taiwan Fighting Sports Co., Ltd CEO Jerry Yen, Taiwanese designer Daniel Wong, Hauer, and Sports Emmy Award-winner Billy Drummed.

The league is expected to open in March later this year.