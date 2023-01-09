PVL: Cignal HD adds Gyzelle Sy, Toni Rose Basas

Toni Rose Basas has moved from PLDT to Cignal HD. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD has added Gyzelle Sy and Toni Rose Basas to its roster ahead of the new season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The move reunites Sy and Basas with their collegiate coach, Shaq delos Santos, who steered Far Eastern University (FEU) to the Final 4 in UAAP Season 78.

Basas joins Cignal HD from PLDT, where she played for two seasons.

Sy, for her part, is making her return to the PVL after missing the 2022 season. She last played in the professional league in 2021 for Chery Tiggo, helping them win the Open Conference in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Sy and Basas bolster the Cignal HD line-up after the team parted ways with six players at the end of the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference: Klarisa Abriam, Ayel Estrañero, Angeli Araneta, Marist Layug, Joy Dacoron, and Arianne Layug.

The HD Spikers are coming off a runner-up finish in the Reinforced Conference, falling to Petro Gazz in the best-of-3 finals.