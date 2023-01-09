PBA: Upon retirement, Fonacier named NLEX team manager

Larry Fonacier has retired after 17 years as a professional player. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Larry Fonacier officially called time on a glittering PBA career at the end of 2022 but will remain involved in basketball as the new team manager of the NLEX Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors confirmed Fonacier's appointment over the weekend.

"A new role awaits Larry Fonacier after retiring from professional basketball," they said. "The Baby-Faced Assassin is now team manager of the NLEX Road Warriors."

Fonacier, 40, won seven PBA championships in a professional career that started in 2005. He was also a three-time All-Star and a one-time Finals MVP in the 2011-12 PBA Philippine Cup with Talk 'N Text.

The Rookie of the Year in 2006, Fonacier was part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that won silver in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.

His contract with NLEX expired on December 31, after which he opted to accept a new challenge as an executive.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle played just seven games for NLEX in the Commissioners' Cup, averaging 1.3 points per game. He also suited up for the franchise's 3x3 team, the Cavitex Braves.