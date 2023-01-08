KBL: KT Sonicboom officially introduces Dave Ildefonso

Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso celebrates during their UAAP Season 85 game against the De La Salle Green Archers at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on November 5, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Suwon KT Sonicboom on Sunday officially introduced Dave Ildefonso as their Asian Quota Player for the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Ildefonso joined the KBL side after helping the Ateneo Blue Eagles win the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball championship. He also earned Mythical Team honors in his final collegiate campaign.

The second-generation basketball star said in an interview with CNN Philippines that he signed with KT Sonicboom for one and a half seasons.

"My dream was always to have been… to be able to play internationally. Now that I have this opportunity, of course I'm gonna take it," said Ildefonso.

He already had offers from overseas leagues after Season 84, but he did not want to leave Ateneo on a sad note. The Blue Eagles had lost in the Finals to the UP Fighting Maroons in May, with Ildefonso struggling in the championship series.

"For me I just wanted to come back to 85 and try to at least win one. And ayun, thankfully nakapanalo naman," he said. "During those times naman kasi, medyo kinakabahan ako ng season na 'to kasi I thought no one would offer na. Kasi I refused it na."

"And thankfully there was another team naman who gave me a really great offer, and I took that opportunity," he added.

Ildefonso has already practiced with KT Sonicboom ahead of his official announcement. His new team has a 13-15 record in the season and is riding a six-game winning streak.

Ildefonso joins SJ Belangel, Rhenz Abando, RJ Abarrientos, Justine Gutang, and Ethan Alvano as Filipino imports in the KBL.