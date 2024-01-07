MANILA — A young Filipino racer speeds his way up on the Formula racing ladder to inch closer to his ultimate goal of being a Formula 1 driver.

Zach David, a 16-year-old karting champion and Formula 4 race winner, has reached another milestone in his motorsport career as he is set to race in Formula Regional Middle East and Formula Regional European championships in 2024.

“My goal for the 2024 season is to be in contention for the championship, even better if I could win it. But I don’t really like to think about it this early,” he said.

“The most important thing is that I find my rhythm quickly, keep building on what I have, and take necessary steps to advance.”

Formula Regional, based on the FIA Global Pathway to Formula 1, is the step after Formula 4 and before Formula 3, Formula 2, and ultimately Formula 1.

David will first compete against other professional and amateur drivers in Formula Regional Middle East Championship from January to February.

The open-wheel single-seater motor racing championship will have five rounds split between the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai Autodrome.

Then, David will gear up to vie for the title in Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine (FRECA) composed of 10 rounds taking place in the iconic tracks of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Circuit Paul Ricard in France, Red Bull Ring in Austria, and Monza Circuit in Italy, among others. It will run from May to October.

According to David, preparation for his busy 2024 season has been underway since October last year after his Formula 4 stint had ended.

“We’ve been testing the FRECA car for a bit and when we got back here in the Philippines more or less a week ago, I’ve been training everyday… a lot of physical work but also I’ve been also working on my mental approach, I’d say, (to) keep a strong mental mindset and to be able to go into the races with a clear mind and clear goals in mind.”

David had a good run in 2023 where he debuted in the Formula 4 UAE Championship.

He bagged his first ever Formula 4 race victory during Round 2 in Kuwait, and went on to clinch more wins and podium finishes among the rookies to secure a 5th place finish in the category.

David also participated for a full season in the highly competitive Italian F4 Championship where he competed head-to-head against junior drivers backed by Formula 1 teams.

He finished his run with four overall podium placements to cap off the championship as P3 in the rookie standings, and seventh in the drivers absolute rankings.

