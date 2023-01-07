Esports: Expansion in the works for third season of CCE

CCE has staged two successful seasons since its launch in September 2021. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) can expand to a bigger cast as early as its next edition, after the triumphant staging of its first two seasons.

CCE said it has received inquiries from colleges and universities that are interested in joining the league for its third season, which will fire off midway through 2023.

"We're grateful, thrilled, and honored to have gained traction from more schools which are seeing the noble cause of helping us advance the Esports movement especially in the collegiate ranks. That’s a welcome development and definitely, a possibility moving forward," said CCE president Stanley Lao.

CCE introduced itself in September 2021 with 10 member schools: Lyceum of the Philippines University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Mapua University, San Beda University, Arellano University, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help System-DALTA.

The pioneering members slugged it out in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang game with Lyceum emerging as back-to-back champions.

Lyceum also won the Varsity Cup that featured basketball players from respective squads while Perpetual’s Jasper Cuevas won the 1v1 Exhibition that served as the launching events of CCE.

CCE helped the Commission of Higher Education (CHED) in organizing the Friendship Games that had Esports for the first time ever on top of an overseas event by staging the MPS SEA Campus Invitational that included teams from Vietnam.

Heading into its third season, CCE wants to open the gates to even more competitions, as it works towards its goals of promoting the sport and developing student-athletes who desire to push through professionally with the discipline way beyond the virtual arenas.

"Our ultimate goal ever since has been to champion the Esports scene in the collegiate level, including an unwavering support to schools in enriching in their Esports programs. We are open and willing to lend that hand," said CCE commissioner Waiyip Chong.

Details, including the number of additional schools desiring to join CCE, are still fluid for now with CCE yet to convene with its founding members regarding the said possibility as it plots the 2023 calendar after a banner campaign last year.

Meanwhile, the league in partnership with Smart had launched a CCE Immersion before the New Year with trips around the member schools for seminars, workshops and events on the booming Esports industry – in and out the virtual arenas – with its relevance and acceptance now as an official course in the academe.

The CCE is backed by Galaxy Racer and Smart, with SM Mall of Asia, Cyberzone, Legion by Lenovo, Mountain Dew, Hawk Bags, Fantech, Huawei AppGallery, while MPL-Philippines serves as an official partner.