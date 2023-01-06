PBA: Bay Area claims Game 4 to tie series with Ginebra

Bay Area came up big in the second half to drop Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 and tie their best-of-7 title series, 2-all, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

The Dragons had it 94-86 against the Kings despite missing the services of injured import Andrew Nicholson.

The Kings came into the match with a 2-1 series lead.

Nicholson was forced to sit out Game 4 after sustaining a sprained ankle in the previous game.

But Kobey Lam picked up the slack and scored 30 points.

